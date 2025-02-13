Dressed in a strappy white wedding gown with a flowing veil, Kim was seen holding hands with co-star Matthew Noszka as they filmed an intimate beachside moment.

Kim Kardashian is back in a wedding dress—but this time, it’s for the screen. The 44-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur was recently spotted filming a wedding scene for Ryan Murphy’s legal drama, All’s Fair on February 11 in Malibu, California.

Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska?

Dressed in a strappy white wedding gown with a flowing veil, Kim was seen holding hands with co-star Matthew Noszka as they filmed an intimate beachside moment. At one point, Matthew—wearing a powder blue suit—dramatically dipped Kim back for a romantic on-screen kiss.

Kim Kardashian and Matthew Noszka getting married on the set of Ryan Murphy's "All's Fair" in Los Angeles yesterday. pic.twitter.com/46DumKNGVn
— The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) February 12, 2025

While this may be a scripted moment, fans are well aware of Kim’s real-life wedding history. The SKIMS founder was previously married to:

Damon Thomas (2000–2004)

Kris Humphries (2011–2013)

Kanye West (2014–2022)

Kim Kardashian’s Expanding Acting Career

Kim is no stranger to television, but All’s Fair marks her second major scripted role in a Ryan Murphy production. In 2023, she made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, playing Siobhan Corbyn—a role she took acting lessons for.

Speaking about her new career path, Kim told Variety in May 2023, “It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

However, despite embracing acting, the criminal justice advocate—who shares four kids with Kanye West, North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5)—admits she’s not looking to push her limits like Meryl Streep.

Kim Kardashian’s Take on Acting & Her Signature Look

In a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians, Kim humorously discussed her acting limitations, particularly when it comes to emotional scenes.

“You need less Botox for more emotions—and I don’t have it,” she joked. “I’m not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million. That’s just not where I need to be.”

She sarcastically added, “How am I going to cry? How am I going to be scared out of my mind? I cannot move.”

What’s Next for Kim Kardashian?

As Kim Kardashian continues to expand her acting career, fans are excited to see her evolution on screen. With All’s Fair featuring an A-list cast, including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash, her latest role is set to solidify her presence in Hollywood.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kim’s journey from reality TV to scripted drama!