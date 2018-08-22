A 2-minute clip of video of BBC documentary on the making of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' is being leaked on social media. This video has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the makers can be seen working on the VFX of the movie.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Robot 2.0’ has started making headlines before hitting the theatres. From their high voltage promotional stints to the appearances of the actors, every single detail is grabbing the eyeballs. Already, the high budgeted movie has raised the curiosity level and to give you all a tease, BBC made a documentary on the making of the film but it has been leaked.

In a two minute clip of video, the makers can be seen working on the VFX and a dance sequence.

So how did you find the clip? Isn’t it interesting? Well, after all this all we can say we can’t wait to watch the film.

This movie which is one of the most expensive Bollywood films till date has reportedly a budget of Rs 400 crore. If latest reports are to be believed, the makers have added Rs 100 crore to their already inflated budget to complete high-end post-production work. As per the reports, director Shankar is not at all ready to compromise on the post-production and VFX factors in order to match the international standards.

This is not the first time that a video of the film has been leaked, earlier, a teaser of the film got leaked online and went viral in no seconds.

Talking about the shoot days, Akshay Kumar reportedly revealed that, while waiting on the set for the next shot, Rajinikanth brushed some dirt off his pants and the entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. He went on to add that he even enjoyed getting punched by the South Superstar. Not just it, in an interview Akshay Kumar revealed that he is a die-hard Rajinikanth fan.

The movie’s release date has been shifted on November 29 and for obvious reasons, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath is reportedly pushed for the next year.

Coming back to Robot 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 film looks magnificent in every manner.

