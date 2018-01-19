Just before the theatrical release of the controversial film Padmaavat, two teaser-trailers of the film have been doing rounds on social media which features a battle between Alauddin Khilji and Ratan Singh as well as portrays Rani Padmavati's valour. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is slated for a release on January 25th.

Get ready to witness a battle between Alauddin Khilji and Ratan Singh as well as Rani Padmavati's valour in 2 new leaked teaser trailers

Good news for all the fans that are waiting to finally watch Padmaavat in the theatres near them. With just a few days left for the theatrical release, the makers of the film have decided to surprise the anticipating fans with two new teasers of the film that have been doing rounds on the social media. The first teaser brings forth the incredibly strong character of Rani Padmavati. Deepika Padukone, playing the character of Rani Padmavati steals hearts with her dialouge, “Chittor ke aangan me ek aur ladhayi ladhi jayegi, Jo naa kisi ne kabhi dekhi hogi, naa suni hogi. Aur wo ladhayi hum shatraniyan ladhengi. Aur ye hi Alauddin ke jeevan ki sabse badi haar hogi ( Chittor will witness another war, one that is unseen and unheard of. And we women will have to lead from the front. And that shall be the biggest defeat of Alauddin’s life)

The second leaked trailer features the iconic battle scene between Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh. Ranveer playing the role of Khilji does complete justice to his role as he says, “Hum Khiljio ne ek khwaab dekha tha, ki ek din hamara parcham saare jahan par lehrayega (We Khiljis saw a dream that one day our flag will fly high in the entire world)”. Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) upholds the Rajput valour and pride he says, “Keh dijiye apne sultan se ki unki talvaar se zada loha, hum suryavashi mewadiyo ke seene me hai (Tell your sultan that we suryavashi mewadis have more strength in our chest than his sword).

Although the Supreme Court of India has lifted the ban on Padmaavat in six states, trouble continues for Padmaavat as the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh has come forward against the release of the movie on January 25 in theatres of state threatening of aggressive protest and burning down cinema halls.

Have a look at the leaked Padmaavat teasers: