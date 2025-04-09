Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

The actress was recently spotted in the city wearing a vibrant red-orange saree, with her hair neatly styled in a classic bun, perfectly embodying the grace of her role.

New pictures of Sai Pallavi from the set of Ramayana have been leaked

South Indian star Sai Pallavi has been seen in a never-before-seen avatar while filming for her upcoming Bollywood project, Ramayana, where she plays the revered character of Sita.

Sai Pallavi’s new look from the set

Photos from the shoot have surfaced online, offering fans a sneak peek into Sai Pallavi’s elegant appearance as Sita. The images have already generated significant excitement among audiences eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Sita from Ramayana Sets 🧿🥹♥️#SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/gNUWgyX9JX
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_PallaviFans) April 9, 2025

Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently confirmed his involvement in Ramayana at a public event. In a conversation with News18, he stated,

“Yes, I am playing Hanuman in Ramayana. Who doesn’t believe in God? We exist because of Him.”

Sunny also spoke about the challenges of portraying such a powerful character, adding, “As actors, we seek challenges—it’s what makes our work exciting. I aim to fully immerse myself in the role and follow the director’s vision. I haven’t started shooting yet, but this will definitely be one of the most massive films I’ve been part of.”

Star-Studded Cast and Details of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast of top-tier actors. The film features:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

Yash as Ravana

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

According to Namit Malhotra, the epic will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theatres in 2026 and the second in 2027. The project is already being touted as one of the most anticipated mythological films in Indian cinema history.