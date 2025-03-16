Home
Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics Here!

The Cuban actress has previously been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023. Before that, she dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics Here!

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted in London


Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have fueled dating rumors with their latest public outing. On March 15, the duo was spotted together in London, just a month after their initial sighting on Valentine’s Day.

Arriving Together in London

Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, were photographed arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter on March 14.

The Mission: Impossible actor kept it casual in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while the Blonde star donned a chic look with a white top, jeans, white sneakers, and a long black coat. The pictures were shared by People, further igniting speculation about their relationship.

First Spotted on Valentine’s Day Weekend

Their first public outing took place over Valentine’s Day weekend, when they were seen walking together in London’s Soho neighborhood. De Armas was carrying takeout bags from a local restaurant, and both stars took the time to interact with fans.

The sighting quickly made headlines, sparking curiosity about whether their relationship was personal or professional.

What Is The Relationship Status?

Neither Cruise nor de Armas has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship. Cruise has been in England filming an upcoming project with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Meanwhile, when de Armas was approached by Spanish news agency Europa Press on February 17 while in Madrid, she declined to clarify if her time with Cruise was work-related or romantic.

Adding to the intrigue, de Armas was also recently seen with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The two were photographed walking and hugging on the streets of Madrid, just four months after being spotted kissing in the same city. Neither de Armas nor Cuesta has commented on their relationship.

Ana de Armas’ Past Relationships

The Cuban actress has previously been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023. Before that, she dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

De Armas later revealed that the overwhelming media attention during her relationship with Affleck was one of the reasons she decided to leave Los Angeles.

“Going through it confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,’” she told Elle in a 2022 interview, adding that the scrutiny became too intense. Since then, she has relocated to Vermont, where she now owns a home.

With neither star addressing the rumors, speculation about their relationship continues to grow. Whether their connection is romantic or professional remains unclear, but their recent public appearances have certainly captured the attention of fans and media alike.

