The Quantico actress shared a video on the picture-sharing site where she was seen breaking a wine glass on her head and explained the whole action as a result of having a bad day. The 35-year-old actor captioned the video, “This is what happens when you work from nine to wine… DO NOT TRY this at home. I make ‘pour’ decisions after a bad day! Lol ok ok I’ll stop. #causeyouhadabadday ?? ???? #dontpissmeoff #DramaMama PS: breakaway glass! #Moviemagic props to my @abcquantico Prop dept! Thank you. Lol”.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with her Hollywood projects, was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka recently shared phenomenal pictures from the sets of the show Quantico season 3 which also somehow revealed very little information about the plot of season 3 of Quantico. Priyanka also wrapped the shooting of her two upcoming Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? A Kid Like Jake, also starring Jim Parsons, Octavia Spenser and Claire Danes, also screened at the Sundance Festival recently.

