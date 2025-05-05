Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

Basketball legend LeBron James will not attend the 2025 Met Gala, despite being named an honorary chair for the prestigious event. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30.

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

Basketball legend LeBron James will not attend the 2025 Met Gala, despite being named an honorary chair for the prestigious event.


Basketball legend LeBron James will not attend the 2025 Met Gala, despite being named an honorary chair for the prestigious event. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30.

This type of injury typically requires weeks of recovery, meaning James will miss not only the rest of the NBA playoffs but also the Met Gala. Instead, his wife, Savannah James, will attend in his place.

LeBron Shares Disappointment on Social Media

James confirmed his absence in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):
“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Star-Studded Guest List

This year’s Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, celebrates the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, honoring Black dandyism and its influence on fashion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

James was set to serve as an honorary chair, alongside co-chairs:

  • Anna Wintour (Vogue editor-in-chief)

  • Colman Domingo (actor)

  • Lewis Hamilton (F1 champion)

  • A$AP Rocky (rapper)

  • Pharrell Williams (musician)

The event’s committee also includes WNBA star Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles, NFL’s Jonathan Owens, and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

How LeBron’s Injury Happened

James injured his knee after colliding with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo during Game 5. Though he briefly returned, the Lakers lost 103-96, ending their playoff run.

At 40 years old, James wrapped up the 2024-25 NBA season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over 70 games. He now faces a decision on his $52.6 million player option for next season, with the Lakers hoping he stays for at least another year.

Basketball legend LeBron James will not attend the 2025 Met Gala, despite being named an honorary chair for the prestigious event. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30.

This type of injury typically requires weeks of recovery, meaning James will miss not only the rest of the NBA playoffs but also the Met Gala. Instead, his wife, Savannah James, will attend in his place.

LeBron Shares Disappointment on Social Media

James confirmed his absence in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):
“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Star-Studded Guest List

This year’s Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, celebrates the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, honoring Black dandyism and its influence on fashion.

James was set to serve as an honorary chair, alongside co-chairs:

  • Anna Wintour (Vogue editor-in-chief)

  • Colman Domingo (actor)

  • Lewis Hamilton (F1 champion)

  • A$AP Rocky (rapper)

  • Pharrell Williams (musician)

The event’s committee also includes WNBA star Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles, NFL’s Jonathan Owens, and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

How LeBron’s Injury Happened

James injured his knee after colliding with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo during Game 5. Though he briefly returned, the Lakers lost 103-96, ending their playoff run.

At 40 years old, James wrapped up the 2024-25 NBA season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over 70 games. He now faces a decision on his $52.6 million player option for next season, with the Lakers hoping he stays for at least another year.

ALSO READ: Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed 

Filed under

Basketball legend Knee Injury LeBron James met gala 2025 Savannah

The Met Gala, one of the

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?
Basketball legend LeBron

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to...
India Gears Up for May 7

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens,...
newsx

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece
Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, the

Who Is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar? New Reports Link Pahalgam Terror Attack To 1999 Kandahar Hijack
NPCI Announces Major UPI

NPCI Announces Major UPI Upgrade: Faster Payments, Quicker Refunds
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens, Evacuations!

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens,...

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Who Is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar? New Reports Link Pahalgam Terror Attack To 1999 Kandahar Hijack

Who Is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar? New Reports Link Pahalgam Terror Attack To 1999 Kandahar Hijack

NPCI Announces Major UPI Upgrade: Faster Payments, Quicker Refunds

NPCI Announces Major UPI Upgrade: Faster Payments, Quicker Refunds

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media