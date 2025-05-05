LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

Basketball legend LeBron James will not attend the 2025 Met Gala, despite being named an honorary chair for the prestigious event. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30.

This type of injury typically requires weeks of recovery, meaning James will miss not only the rest of the NBA playoffs but also the Met Gala. Instead, his wife, Savannah James, will attend in his place.

LeBron Shares Disappointment on Social Media

James confirmed his absence in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Star-Studded Guest List

This year’s Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, celebrates the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, honoring Black dandyism and its influence on fashion.

James was set to serve as an honorary chair, alongside co-chairs:

Anna Wintour (Vogue editor-in-chief)

Colman Domingo (actor)

Lewis Hamilton (F1 champion)

A$AP Rocky (rapper)

Pharrell Williams (musician)

The event’s committee also includes WNBA star Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles, NFL’s Jonathan Owens, and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

How LeBron’s Injury Happened

James injured his knee after colliding with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo during Game 5. Though he briefly returned, the Lakers lost 103-96, ending their playoff run.

At 40 years old, James wrapped up the 2024-25 NBA season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists over 70 games. He now faces a decision on his $52.6 million player option for next season, with the Lakers hoping he stays for at least another year.

