Legal Notice Served to Makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Over Religious Controversy

Prominent Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian film star Prabhas, along with others involved in the film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ have received a legal notice from former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Krishnam alleges that the film, directed by Nag Ashwin, distorts the depiction of Hindu gods as described in sacred texts, according to PTI.

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the highest-grossing film of the first half of 2024, is a post-apocalyptic movie inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. However, Krishnam claims that the film presents an inaccurate and disrespectful portrayal of Lord Kalki, which contradicts Hindu Puranic Scriptures. The notice states, “Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures. This portrayal is wholly inaccurate and disrespectful to these sacred texts, which are central to the religious beliefs and practices of a vast number of devotees.”

The notice further argues that such depiction has already led to confusion among Hindus and could tarnish the mythology and ethos of Lord Kalki. It warns that this could lead to misunderstandings, misinterpretations, and a subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith, causing distress to the wider Hindu community.

In an interview with PTI, Krishnam expressed his concern over the frequent distortion of Hindu texts, stating, “The Kalki avatar will be the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Several of our ‘puranas’ are dedicated to him. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in UP’s Sambhal on February 19, where Lord Kalki would be born. The entire world is waiting for him. This movie, however, wants to send a wrong message to the people.”

The legal notice, served by Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Krishnam, alleges that the filmmakers had ulterior motives for their depiction. Sharma pointed out that the movie borrows scenes from the epic Mahabharata to claim authenticity, but inaccurately shows Lord Kalki as being born through artificial insemination. He added that many confused devotees approached Krishnam, prompting the decision to send the legal notice.

