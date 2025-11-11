The highly regarded actor of the Hindi film industry Dharmendra, who was famously known as the ‘He Man of Bollywood’, passed away on November 10, 2025, at the age of 89, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The team of the actor announced the death after a brief stay in the intensive care unit. The actor had previously been admitted to the hospital for respiratory issues and health decline.

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Originally from Punjab, the Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol made his big-screen debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and ushered a 60 year career that was characterized by the versatility of the actor, his action hero charisma, and romantic tenderness. He is still remembered for his performances in such mass-appeal films as Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Phool Aur Patthar, and Ghayal. The Indian Government presented him the Padma Bhushan award in 2012 in acknowledgement of his invaluable contributions to the Indian cinema.

Dharmendra is gone but the actor Hema Malini, his wife and fellow artist, and six children: actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, along with Vijeta and Ajeeta still live on. His legacy consists not only of his unforgettable portrayals and blockbuster movies but also of his constant mainstream presence; even at 80 plus years, he was very active on social media sharing about farming, wellness and organic living. While the film industry and the public alike are honoring the late actor with tributes, this nation has to let go of its most loved and iconic screen star, an extremely talented person who has influenced the Indian film industry profoundly and whose impact will be felt for generations to come.