LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2 Bihar Election 2025 dharmendra bomb blast in delhi UAPA delhi blast cctv footage delhi blast Bihar election Phase 2
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

The highly regarded actor of the Hindi film industry Dharmendra, who was famously known as the 'He Man of Bollywood', passed away on November 10, 2025, at the age of 89, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

(Image Credit: dharmendra via Instagram)
(Image Credit: dharmendra via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 11, 2025 08:50:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

The highly regarded actor of the Hindi film industry Dharmendra, who was famously known as the ‘He Man of Bollywood’, passed away on November 10, 2025, at the age of 89, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The team of the actor announced the death after a brief stay in the intensive care unit. The actor had previously been admitted to the hospital for respiratory issues and health decline.

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Originally from Punjab, the Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol made his big-screen debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and ushered a 60 year career that was characterized by the versatility of the actor, his action hero charisma, and romantic tenderness. He is still remembered for his performances in such mass-appeal films as Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Phool Aur Patthar, and Ghayal. The Indian Government presented him the Padma Bhushan award in 2012 in acknowledgement of his invaluable contributions to the Indian cinema.

Dharmendra is gone but the actor Hema Malini, his wife and fellow artist, and six children: actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, along with Vijeta and Ajeeta still live on. His legacy consists not only of his unforgettable portrayals and blockbuster movies but also of his constant mainstream presence; even at 80 plus years, he was very active on social media sharing about farming, wellness and organic living. While the film industry and the public alike are honoring the late actor with tributes, this nation has to let go of its most loved and iconic screen star, an extremely talented person who has influenced the Indian film industry profoundly and whose impact will be felt for generations to come.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendraDharmendra DeathDharmendra Dieshome-hero-pos-4Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89

RELATED News

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Which Hospital Is Dharmendra Admitted To? Here’s What We Know So Far

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

Delhi Blast: Fresh Traffic Advisory Issued After Red Fort Explosion, Check Here

Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Jindal Stainless, Ather, Britannia And Many Other In Focus, 11 November

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA As Probe Expands Across NCR

Delhi Blast: FSL Says Nature Of Explosion Will Be Known After Laboratory Analysis

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Candidates In Fray, High-Profile Contests To Watch On November 11

‘We Are Going To Be Bringing Tariffs Down…’: Donald Trump On India-US Trade Deal

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals i20 Car Parked For 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’
Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’
Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’
Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89, Nation Mourns ‘He Man Of Bollywood’

QUICK LINKS