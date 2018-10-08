Veteran actor of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia last month but after days of treatment he was discharged from the hospital. Now the news of his being admitted in hospital again is surfacing the internet.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. Now, because of the recurrence of disease, the actor was again taken to the hospital on Sunday night. The first time Dilip Kumar was admitted in the hospital, his close friend Faisal Farooqui broke the news to his fans and this time too the news was given by him only.

Faisal Farooqui took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle to inform his fans about this sad news. In his tweet, he wrote that Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night and he is being treated for recurrent pneumonia. He concluded saying that he is praying for his good health and that he will keep everyone updated on Twitter. Here’s the tweet:

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying…will keep you updated on twitter. –FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Dilip Kumar has a major fan-following and people are continuously praying for his betterment. A few weeks ago, when the veteran actor got discharged from the hospital, a photo of him with his wife Saira Banu surfaced the Internet. Also, Saira Banu, while interacting with a media house, said that even after being discharged, Dilip Kumar is being looked after by his doctor and nursing staff.

Since a few years now, Dilip Kumar’s health has been deteriorating as he has been visiting the hospital several times in the span. Last year too, in the month of November his health fluctuated and later he was also diagnosed with kidney issues. Along with all the fans, the family and friends of Dilip Kumar are praying for his good health and betterment. In a recent interview, Saira Banu was asked about the rumour that Dilip Kumar is not able to recognise any of his close ones. On this, she bashed all these rumours saying that all is well and fine and nothing of this sort is happening.

