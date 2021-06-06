After experiencing breathlessness, Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital early morning on Sunday. Doctors have been treating him and few tests have been done, and awaiting reports.

Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathing issues.

A tweet was issued from Dilip Kumar’s official handle, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

The legendary actor was hospitalised last month and was discharged later.