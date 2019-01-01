Legendary actor Kader Khan passes away LIVE updates: Legendary actor Kader Khan passes away at 81 in. The film actor, screenwriter, comedian and director who featured in over 300 films, breathed hit last today i.e. January 1, 2019. The versatile actor who was known for his amazing performances in movies like Daaga, Himmatwala, Sikka, Aankhen and Coolie No. 1 is survived by the Bollywood fraternity griefing his demise.

Legendary actor Kader Khan passes away LIVE updates: Legendary actor Kader Khan passes away at 81 in Canada. The film actor, screenwriter, comedian and director who featured in over 300 films, breathed his last today i.e. January 1, 2019. The actor was suffering from prolonging supranuclear palsy and was hospitalised on December 28. The versatile actor who was known for his amazing performances in movies like Daag, Chowki No.11, Bulundi, Sanam Teri Kasam, Himmatwala, Sikka, Aankhen and Coolie No. 1, was on BiPAP ventilator from last week. He was admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness where it was reported that he was suffering from pneumonia too.

Born and brought up in Kabul to an ethnic Pashtun family of Kakar tribe, Kader Khan entertained people by working in over 300 movies. From bagging Filmfare Awards for movies like Meri Awaaz Suno to Angaar, Kader Khan became one of the most recognised stars of Bollywood by the American Federation of Muslims from India. The actor was not only known for his amazing comedy timings but was also popular for writing dialogues. He was thoroughly loved and adored by the Bollywood industry and his huge fan following.

Ever since the report of him being ill went viral on social media, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan too took to his official Twitter handle to request his fans to pray for Kader Khan’s speedy recovery. Both the legendary stars have worked in Bollywood movies like Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah.

