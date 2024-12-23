Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 90. He had been unwell for several days before his death, which was confirmed by sources close to the filmmaker.

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, passed away on December 23 at the age of 90. The celebrated director, who had been struggling with kidney-related issues in recent days, passed away at 6:30 pm. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal, to India Today Digital.

Benegal, whose illustrious career spanned decades, was a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, known for his socially relevant films that tackled important issues within Indian society. His work in cinema earned him widespread acclaim, with classics such as Manthan, Zubeidaa, and Sardaari Begum becoming milestones in the industry.

Just a week before his passing, Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14 with a gathering of close friends and family. Among those present were actors Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Rajit Kapur, Atul Tiwari, filmmaker-actor Kunal Kapoor, and many others who joined in the grand celebration.

Benegal’s contribution to cinema was acknowledged by the Indian government when he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991 for his outstanding achievements in filmmaking.

Known for his exceptional storytelling, Benegal’s films resonated deeply with audiences, and his work remains a significant part of India’s cinematic history. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian filmmaking, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest directors in Indian cinema.

