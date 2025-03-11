Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Cocoa Tea continued to influence reggae music throughout his career and made headlines in 2008 with his song “Barack Obama,” which he wrote in support of the former U.S. president.

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Colvin Scott, popularly known as Cocoa Tea


Renowned Jamaican reggae artist Colvin Scott, popularly known as Cocoa Tea, has passed away at the age of 65. The singer died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Florida following a cardiac arrest, his wife Malvia Scott confirmed to the Jamaica Gleaner.

“I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital…which is like five minutes away…because he was vomiting,” Malvia said. She revealed that Cocoa Tea had been battling lymphoma since 2019 and had also suffered from pneumonia over the past six months.

Despite his health struggles, Malvia described her late husband as a fighter. “He was definitely very brave,” she said. “He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said, ‘I am always worried.’ He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful.”

Cocoa Tea’s Life Journey

Born on September 3, 1959, in Clarendon Parish, Jamaica, Cocoa Tea made his breakthrough in the country’s reggae scene in 1985 before gaining international recognition in the 1990s. He was best known for hits such as “I Lost My Sonia,” “Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea,” “Israel’s King,” “Young Lover,” and his widely popular track “Rikers Island.” The latter became a major hit and was later reworked into a dancehall version with fellow artist Nardo Ranks under the title “Me No Like Rikers Island,” which was featured in Columbia/SME Records’ 1991 compilation album Dancehall Reggaespañol.

Cocoa Tea continued to influence reggae music throughout his career and made headlines in 2008 with his song “Barack Obama,” which he wrote in support of the former U.S president. His music was known for its smooth delivery, socially conscious lyrics, and uplifting messages.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late reggae legend. In a statement on X, he wrote, “I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Calvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea. His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like ‘Rocking Dolly’ and ‘I Lost My Sonia,’ songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape. Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation.”

