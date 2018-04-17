Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and veteran actor Anupam Kher will receive an honour at the 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards. The 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards will be held on April 24 at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion. The ceremony will be followed by classicall musical performances where Pandit Birju Mahataj and Saswati Sen will be delivering a Kathak performance. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present as the chief guest for the award ceremony.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has given her melodious voice to iconic songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Dum Maaro Dum among many others has been felicitated with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24 for her contribution to Indian Cinema through her melodious voice. Bhosle will be honoured with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime Award for entertaining us through her songs for over five decades. From past 76 years, the Mangeshkar family has been celebrating Dinanath Mangeshkar’s anniversary by honouring legends from the field of music, drama, art and social work.

Besides Asha Bhosle, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be graced with Master Dinanath Mangeshkar award and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has done exemplary work not only in India but also collaborated with top directors in the west, will be given a special award for his contribution to Indian theatre and cinema. The 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards will be held on April 24 at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion. The ceremony will be followed by classical musical performances where Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen will be delivering a Kathak performance. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present as the chief guest for the award ceremony.

ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

While announcing Asha Bhosle’s name, her sister Usha Mangeshkar today told reporters, “We have chosen Asha ji, not because she is our sister but because she is a legendary singer. We are honouring her work through this award.” The 84-year-old singer has worked for nearly seven decades and recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages.

ALSO READ: Raazi new poster: Alia Bhatt in a fierce avatar is ready for the kill

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App