Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was quoted saying, “I have always loved the music of his films. Earlier, it was Ismail Durbarji who would do the music. Now Bhansaliji is doing his own music, which is a very good thing.” Lataji believes to include good music in the films, a filmmaker needs to be well aware of quality music. She further added, Bhansali’s song Ghoomar from Padmaavat is receiving so much love from people across the world. “People are dancing to it all over the world after watching Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar dance.”

“Bhansaliji has that quality. He has a deep knowledge of music and songs, and of the Indian classical heritage and culture. “I believe Bhansaliji has a music sense as sharp as Raj Saab (Raj Kapoor). Raj Saab was a complete musician. He played the tabla, the harmonium and the piano. He composed songs and sang them in his own voice before handing them over to professional playback singers. “He could have easily scored the music in his films. But he chose not to take credit for the music in his films,” she said.

Praising Raj Kapoor, Lataji was quoted saying, “He was Raj Khosla. Like Raj Kapoor Saab he too could play several instruments and he sang beautifully. In fact, he came to Mumbai to become a singer but ended up being a filmmaker. “I remember Raj Khosla singing Allah-o-Akbar in his own voice. He could have given the playback singers a run for their money. I am sure Bhansaliji also sings well. “The only way a filmmaker can explain to a singer what he wants to express through his song, is to sing it himself.”

