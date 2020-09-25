Legendary playback singer and musician S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday due to novel Coronavirus in a private hospital in Chennai. On August 21, his son had told media that his father had tested negative for the virus and was stable.

Legendary playback singer, musician SP Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB on Friday passed away battling Covid-19. The 74-year-old singer lived his last moments at the ICU of Chennai based private hospital, MGM Healthcare. His son, SP Charan said to media that the singer took his last breath at 1.04 p.m. on Friday. He expressed his gratitude towards the people who have been praying for the health and swift recovery of his father.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician on August 5, 2020, had posted a video on his Facebook page where he had informed that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In the video, the musician informed of testing positive for the virus with mild symptoms. He said in the video that he got his test done as he had little “discomfort” for two days. He added that he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever.

On August 21, extending gratitude for continuous support and prayers for his father, SP Charan said to the media that his father was fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. He added that would media posted about the updates.

Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam, a son, SP Charan and a daughter named Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. Both his son and daughter are playback singers.

SP Balasubrahmanyam sang over 40,000 songs during his lifetime in over 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He also acted in a few movies.

