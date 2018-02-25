Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi, who was known for her magnificent acting and dancing prowess passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai on Saturday. She died due to sudden cardiac attack and the news of her death sent the Bollywood industry into a meltdown. The Padma Shri actress' body will be brought to Mumbai on Sunday to her Andheri residence where fans are gathering in huge numbers.

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai on Saturday at the age of 54. Cardiac arrest was reported to be the reason behind her sudden demise. She was in Dubai to attend the marriage ceremony of her nephew, Mohit Marwah with her daughter Khushi Kapoor, husband Boney Kapoor and other family members. The Padma Shri awardee was one of the most versatile actors to have graced Bollywood and had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Soon after the news of her sad demise, her fans started flocking her Mumbai residence in large numbers and expressed shock on her unexpected death.

Sridevi, who started her career in the South Indian industry, made her mark in Bollywood with her remarkable acting and dancing skills. Called one of the first superstars of Bollywood, she had the natural potential to drive a film on his own and had some biggest super hits under her name such as Chandni (1989), Himmatwala (1983) and Mr India (1987). She made her debut as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 and went on to assert her prominence in south Indian cinema before entering Bollywood. She worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films before taking mainstream Bollywood projects.

The news of her demise by confirmed the family on Saturday night. She was survived by two daughters: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor. Her husband producer and younger daughter Khushi had stayed back in Dubai after the wedding while her elder daughter Janhvi had not travelled due to the shooting schedule of her upcoming debut movie Dhadak. Known for acting prowess and spectacular dance moves, Sridevi made a place in hearts of millions of fans through her work in Bollywood. The actress made her return in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s “English Vinglish” in 2012 which was loved by one and all.

It is a very sad event. It is a loss to the film industry and to India. I have watched many of her films. She used to live in the same area. : GC Ghosh, resident of Andheri on passing away of actress #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/Uc9kNxpFoi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Her flawless portrayal of the role once again brought back the old memories for all her fans. She was last seen in revenge-drama ‘MOM’, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The veteran actress had won three Filmfare awards during her glorious career and was honoured with the second highest civilian honour of the country Padma Shri in 2013. Fans were left startled by her sudden demise and said that they still cannot come to terms with the news of her death. Pained and saddened her fans gathered outside her Andheri residence. The Mumbai police have tightened the security arrangements around the area.

#Mumbai: Visulas from outside the residence of deceased actress Sridevi in Andheri. pic.twitter.com/DLSsmnKcLN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Sridevi’s body will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday and the whole Kapoor family will be present at the funeral rites of the veteran actress which will be performed in the city. Husband Boney Kapoor is making arrangements for the body to be carried by back home. Bollywood fraternity also mourned the death of one the biggest female superstars in the industry.

“Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP,” tweeted Priyanka Chopra, with a still of Sridevi from her superhit film “Mr India”.

“Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma am is no more. #RIP #Sridevi,” wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

“Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted. Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director,” tweeted Nimrat Kaur

Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP, wrote Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter.

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 24, 2018

Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

