Leila Hinduphobia rowAfter the success of shows like Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Little Things, Ghoul and many more, Netflix India is out with his latest web series Leila and it has found itself in a controversy. Based on MJ Akbar son Prayaag Akbar’s novel, Leila is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar and follows the journey of Shalini, who is on a quest to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian world named Aryavrata.
Set in 2048, Aryavrata is the land of Hindus and believes in racial purity. The command of Aryavrata is final and nobody is above or beyond Aryavrata. The show begins with an incident where Shalini’s husband (who is a Muslim) is killed and their daughter is kidnapped. And their fault? Purchasing clean water. Along with the excesses of the totalitarian regime, the series shows the miserable conditions of people living on another side of the spectrum. Mountains of garbage and black rain, something which haunts the environmentalists and policymakers of today’s generation.
As the show continues to spark conversations, several users on social media have labelled the show as Anti-Hindu. One of the social media users has criticised Leila as running racist propaganda against Hindus while another has urged everyone to boycott Netflix. According to the user, Leila is a disgrace and conspiracy on the name of dystopia and is nothing but Hindu phobia.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Leila:
Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Leila also stars Siddharth, Seema Biswas, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Arif Zakaria in prominent roles.