Leila: Netflix India's show Leila is facing a lot of flak on social media for promoting Hinduphobia. The show is based against the backdrop of a totalitarian nation named Aryavrata and Shalini's (Huma Qureshi) quest to find her missing daughter. The show has been directed by Deepa Mehta.

Set in 2048, Aryavrata is the land of Hindus and believes in racial purity. The command of Aryavrata is final and nobody is above or beyond Aryavrata. The show begins with an incident where Shalini’s husband (who is a Muslim) is killed and their daughter is kidnapped. And their fault? Purchasing clean water. Along with the excesses of the totalitarian regime, the series shows the miserable conditions of people living on another side of the spectrum. Mountains of garbage and black rain, something which haunts the environmentalists and policymakers of today’s generation.

As the show continues to spark conversations, several users on social media have labelled the show as Anti-Hindu. One of the social media users has criticised Leila as running racist propaganda against Hindus while another has urged everyone to boycott Netflix. According to the user, Leila is a disgrace and conspiracy on the name of dystopia and is nothing but Hindu phobia.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Leila:

#hinduphobia #antihindu racist propaganda by @netflix See discussion here –https://t.co/ohAvJuoNIS Unsubscribe #Netflix . Let's show some spine & pull the carpet from under their feet. — Suresh Sadagopan 🇮🇳 (@SureshSadagopan) June 23, 2019

I have watched the entire season, there is no #Hinduphobia in that, its just a series , dont color it political / communal, on a different note you are rising the curiosity about #Leila with suits @NetflixIndia 🙂 — Sopali™ (@SopaliTeena) June 15, 2019

#Leila is nothing more than slickly shot #Hinduphobia. Language,symbology,color & the usual trope of int-religious marriage, all on point. This,when most politico-religious killings & rapes are committed by other religions. — Bharat Bhirangi (@bharatbhirangi) June 15, 2019

Hello @poonam_mahajan take a look at this, It appears like @MrChoudharyS is a mole in @BJYM otherwise how can a national general secretary became a promoter of an agenda driven series which is brazenly and shamelessly peddling #Hinduphobia in the name of entertainment? https://t.co/EGfxgkl07L — Shashi singh (@findshashi) June 16, 2019

Best thing we can do is cancel the subscription and mass #BoycottNetflix #Leila is a disgrace and conspiracy in name of dystopia. Same was #Ghoul, repeatedly they are portraying the concept of #hinduphobia and Hindu rashtra as danger. Deepa Mehta hs no other job than showing https://t.co/xImnEJjqwk — the_bitterswt_Naari (@Rajshre66416264) June 23, 2019

Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Leila also stars Siddharth, Seema Biswas, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Arif Zakaria in prominent roles.

