Lekha Prajapati bikini photos: Lekha Prajapati is among the alluring models of the industry, who has currently featured for many commercials. The actor appeared in the famous reality show India's Next Superstar and is also serving as a brand ambassador of lingerie wear Pretty Secrets. Not only this, but the actor has also featured in a music video Haye Mera Dil which has already crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

Indian model and actor Lekha Prajapati has recently set the Internet on fire with her bikini photos. The hottie is one of the top models and is a famous face in her state Rajasthan. Choosing her passion as her career, she took acting classes from the film Rajma Chawal’s director Mukesh Chhabra school. She initially started by doing modeling and then got the opportunity for featuring in various local and International brands. Currently, the actor is the brand ambassador of lingerie brand Pretty Secrets. Her glowing face with adorable smile adds more to her beauty and style, which makes the diva different from others.

The talented actor also took part in Indian talent search reality show India’s Next Superstar on Star Plus, which was judged by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar and hosted by Karan Wahi and Rithwik Dhanjani. Lekha was among the semi-finalist but unfortunately ended up her journey till that level only. She also featured in a movie Biwi.com which came in 2016. Though the film could not do wonders, the hardworking girl commenced with her cameo roles in various shows and movies. Lekha is one of the alluring models of the industry and also featured in music video Haye Mera Dil with Ali Merchant. Recently, the hottie was making news as her music video crossed 3 million views on video-streaming platform Youtube.

Have a look at her bikini photos:



