Lekha Prajapati is an alluring and beautiful Indian Model. Lekha Prajapati was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan and is a very popular face in her state. She was interested in acting and modeling. Her parents then agreed to send her to Mumbai for her career choices. She took acting classes from director Mukesh Chhabra School. The very hot and sexy Lekha Prajapati started her career in modeling and got featured in many local and international brands. She is also the brand ambassador of the famous lingerie’s bran ” Pretty Secrets”.  Her mesmerizing beauty can make anyone fall for her. She has acted in many commercial add of famous brands like Titan, Parachute etc.

Lekha Prajapati has a very sexy figure and a photogenic face. Her most of the photos in Bikini and Lingerie’s are breathtaking. She is also a very talented person.She has also acted in a movie name “Biwi.Com” which was released in 2016. Her movie was a flop but she still continued her journey in acting cameo roles in serials and movies. She is now currently seen in the famous reality show “India’s Next Superstar” Her performance is been appreciated by all the judges on the show including Director Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

Take a look at some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lekha Prajapati.

Lekha Prajapati mouth-watering picture in her slinky bikini

Lekha Prajapati sizzles in the tribal avatar dressed with the traditional tribal ornaments

Lekha Prajapati looks beautiful in simple tees and distressed jeans

Lekha Prajapati seductive in her sexy long legs

Lekha Prajapati looks great experimenting with her makeup

Lekha Prajapati alluring giving her naughty expression

Lekha Prajapati captivating style in black bra and curly hair

 Lekha Prajapati  slaying the innocent girl look with her expressions

Lekha Prajapati in naughty in her floral lingeries

Lekha Prajapati looks ravishing hot in the hairstyle

Lekha Prajapati sexually stimulating in her deep neck cardigan

Hot  Lekha Prajapati looks absolutely stunning in formal colour

 Lekha Prajapati  killing with her gorgeous smile

 

 Lekha Prajapati   flirtatious in her denim ribbed shorts

 Lekha Prajapati  hot beautiful in girly look

@prettysecrets

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

#mood #throwback

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Wandering In My Thoughts 🙆

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Carefree👧👧👧👧👧👧

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Awesome Ends with ME 😜😜😜😜 @inegamodels @inegafilmmgmt

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

💃💃💃💃💃💃

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Chin up Princess or the Crown Slips 😉

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Shot by @kaustubh_19

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Swag mera DESI hai!!

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

#mood #throwback

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

💦💦💦💦💦 @zigzag.lk @inega.in @the.beauty.quest @arantha_photography

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

Kicking away my monday blues with @prettysecrets

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

 

😊😊😊😊😊😊

A post shared by Lekha Prajapati (@lekhaprajapati) on

 