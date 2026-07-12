Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Beats Mixed Reviews With Strong Saturday Jump, Crosses Rs 23.40 Cr Worldwide

Lenin Box Office Collection: And the masses have delivered their verdict, as this Akkineni makeover proves to be a huge success at the box-office. This rural action entertainer Lenin had recorded a remarkably promising increase during its second day run, ensuring a very promising start to its opening weekend.

This movie by Murali Kishor Abburu made the most out of heavy evening and night show turnout in the Telugu states. Taking advantage of intense curiosity generated by its rooted subject matter along with excellent background music, the film has managed to get past its mixed reviews to attract huge crowds.

What is the Lenin Day 2 box office collection?

The action entertainer amassed a projected net income of ₹8.15 Cr via 2,099 showings on Saturday. This indicates 14% growth from its first-day net and results in a net income in India of ₹15.30 Cr for two days.

The movie managed to maintain a remarkable occupancy rate of 60.27% in theatres for the Telugu 2D format on Saturday, with late night screenings managing to reach a phenomenal occupancy level of 73.75%.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

However, the world box office is not far behind. The Lenin movie earned another ₹2.50 Cr gross from overseas markets on Day 2, thereby taking its total gross from overseas markets to ₹5.80 Cr.

This amount, when added to the total gross collection in India which stands at ₹17.60 Cr, helped the movie cross the landmark figure of ₹23.40 Cr gross within just 48 hours. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to be the powerhouses of the movie, raking in ₹8 Cr gross in one day itself.

Lenin Plot

Against the rough and cultured background of Bharathamma Mitta in Chittoor District, the plot weaves a tale where folklore and intense human emotions coexist. The tale is based on a very strong mythological premise – according to local folklore, if a drop of blood touches the ground of the village, then there will be an everlasting drought.

This is where Lenin, an orphan boy brought up along with the son of a family in the village, enters the scene. While Lenin is a boy that grew up craving for food, love, and community, a turning point comes in his life when he falls in love with Bharathi. In the midst of increasing rivalry between the two villages, a complex network of political greed, scheming, and betrayal unfolds. Drawing parallels from the battles in Mahabharatha, Lenin has to fight the cruel war of revenge against his own people.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes to Take Her Home