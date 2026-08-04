Lenin OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse’s Action Drama Online

After a good run at the box office theatres this July, Akhil Akkineni’ action-drama Lenin is eyeing its OTT release sooner than you expect. Directed by Murali Kishir Abburu and produced under the banner of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, the film features Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles.

For those who could not watch the movies in the theatres and are eagerly waiting for the OTT release, here is how you can stream Lenin from the comfort of your homes.

Where can you watch Lenin online?

Lenin will be available for streaming exclusively on ZEE5. The streaming platform has secured the digital rights for the movie and has officially announced the movie release with a OTT special trailer featuring a special voiceover from none other than Nagarjuna Akkineni.

When is the Lenin OTT release date?

It is scheduled to be released on ZEE5 on 7th August 2026. Though it may be launched first in its native language, Telugu, it shall also get released with audio dubs in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What is the story of Lenin?

Taking place in the 1970s-1990s in an imaginary village of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, Lenin tells the story of an orphan brought up in an influential family.

The Set-Up: The village celebrates an annual holy ritual of Draupadi festival where any kind of violence is considered taboo.

The Conflict: As there is an unforeseen incident of violence which endangers the peaceful existence of the village, Lenin accepts all the blame and spends many years in prison.

The Return: After his return to the village after many years, he discovers that his village continues to suffer from constant clashes, and he resolves to save his village from the generation-old conflicts.

Who is in the cast and crew of Lenin?

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Brahmaji, and Getup Srinu.

Director & Writer: Murali Kishor Abburu

Producers: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi (Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments)

Presenter: Annapurna Studios

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