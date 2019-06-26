Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has raised his voice on the ongoing acute water shortage in Chennai. The actor highlighted the issue by sharing a story that pointed out how the four main reservoirs in Chennai have dried up and has forced the city to search for urgent solutions.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an actor with responsibility. Along with delivering strong performances in some of the most memorable films of all time, Leonardo is also a strong and impactful voice when it comes to environmental conservation. Just about 11 hours ago, the actor raised concern on the ongoing acute water shortage in Chennai by resharing a BBC news story.

In Chennai, the four main reservoirs have gone completely dry and forced the city to search for immediate solutions. As a result, the helpless residents have to stand in line for hours to get access to water provided by government services. The hotels and restaurants have shut down for time being and the air con in the city’s metro has been turned off. Sharing the post on his profile, the actor wrote, ‘We can change the world’!

Earlier this week, Leonardo also shared a story regarding Ghazipur garbage dump, which will soon be higher than Taj Mahal. The story also mentioned that the garbage dump is growing at an unprecedented rate over the years. Previously, the actor has also raised a concern about the decimating population of Bornean Orangutans in Bukit Bala Bukit Raya National Park, climate change and many more.

Last seen in the Oscar-winning film The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the actor will play the character of Rick Dalton in the film.

