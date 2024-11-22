Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet





Longtime friends and iconic ‘Titanic’ co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet recently reunited at a special screening of Winslet’s ‘Lee’.

Several pictures and videos from the screening went viral. In one of the clips, DiCaprio could be seen showering love on Winslet while introducing the movie. The two also shared a friendly kiss on the lips as she appeared onstage, PEOPLE reported.

“Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative,” DiCaprio said in the video; he also introduced her to the crowd as “one of the great talents of my generation.”

“I continue to be awestruck, I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion for every single project you create,” he added in the video.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor also shared a video of the reunion of the Hollywood stars on her Instagram Story and captioned it with heart emojis.

DiCaprio and Winslet famously costarred in filmmaker James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic, which tracked a star-crossed romance between their two characters. They both have been close friends ever since they met on the sets of ‘Titanic’.

Titanic earned Winslet an Oscar nomination and catapulted her and DiCaprio as global superstars. The film held the record for the highest-grossing movie of all time until Cameron’s “Avatar” surpassed it.

It received a whopping 14 Academy Award nominations, and took home 11 total Oscars, including the award for Best Picture, and both actors still frequently address questions about the movie in interviews today.

Speaking of Winslet’s film ‘Lee’, it is a biographical drama about the American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller.

Set against the backdrop of Lee Miller recounting her wartime experiences in 1977 to a young journalist, portrayed by Josh O’Connor, through flashbacks, the film delves deep into Miller’s indomitable spirit and enduring legacy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news kate winslet lee movie leonardo dicaprio Trending news
