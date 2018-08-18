Priyanka Chopra's widespread popularity is a known fact across the globe. however little we know about her new love Nick Jonas. Here we have compiled some unknown facts about Nick Jonas which have still not been covered.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has finally taken her relationship to the next level after announcing her engagement with American Pop star Nick Jonas. From their wardrobe choices to their venue, the paparazzi is leaving no stone unturned in covering the couple’s every minute detail. Even Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures have taken the internet by storm owing to her widespread popularity across the globe in both Bollywood and Hollywood. But little we know about her new love Nick Jonas.

It’s a known fact that Nick Jonas is an American pop sensation, however, his journey behind his rise to fame has still not been covered much. So, here we bring some of the unknown facts about Priyanka’s fiance Nick Jonas’s story behind a glamorous and dazzling life.

1. Nick was first shot to fame after forming a music band with his brothers Joe and Kevin, collectively called the Jonas brothers. Comparing to their first album, their second album called ‘Jonas Brothers’ became a popular hit across the globe.

2. Disney Channel added a wider viewer base in their popularity, where they appeared in television films like Camp Rock’, ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ and series ‘Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream and Jonas’.

3. Owing to some creative differences, the brothers took a break and later reunited for a while. However, they parted ways to pursue their solo careers.

4. Later, in 2014, Nick Jonas released his solo self-titled album in a collaboration with record company ‘Island Groups’. and also became the co-founder of the record company called ‘Safehouse Records’.

5. The 2016 album of Nick Jonas ‘Last Year Was Complicated’ and created a sensation and marked his presence as a solo music artist in the Hollywood industry.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, several photographs are surfacing on the internet of the couple from their engagement ceremony and have already taken the internet by storm.

