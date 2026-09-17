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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

Ali Zafar has supported Katrina Kaif amid online body-shaming comments, urging men to reflect on their behaviour and saying, “Let her live.”

Ali Zafar (Image: X)
Ali Zafar (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 13:13 IST

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar has stood in the defense of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif following derogatory remarks made on her looks and physique. The actor challenged the practice of scrutinizing the bodies of women and asked men to introspect themselves before making any remarks on a woman’s appearance.

Ali gave his opinion on the issue during his reaction to the controversy surrounding Katrina and asked people to let women live without being judged for how they look.

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Why Did Ali Zafar Speak Up For Katrina Kaif?

These remarks by Ali were coming against the backdrop of recent online buzz about Katrina’s looks, with social media enthusiasts making remarks about her body and her looks. Instead of joining in the debate on her looks and body, Ali redirected the discussion on those who were making the comments. His main point was that women do not need to undergo constant body shaming.

His message was summed up with the line “Let her live,” as he called for more restraint when discussing a woman’s body.

What Did Ali Zafar Say About Men Body-Shaming Women?

Ali’s criticism also extended towards the men, and he urged them to introspect about their behaviour as well. It seemed like Ali was saying that instead of criticizing the women about their looks, the men should question themselves why they were so entitled to do so.

This response has been getting much attention on social media platforms because the conversation on Katrina has again moved away from her work to her looks.

Katrina Kaif And The Pressure Around Celebrity Appearances

Katrina has been often talked about in the open due to her physique and beauty, owing to the intense pressure put on actresses in Bollywood on the social media platform.

In this case too, a question has been brought up about how fast online conversations can turn into body discussions for the celebrity rather than anything related to his or her profession. The new perspective that Ali has introduced through his words is that of asking the people to change their habit of analysing the body of a woman.

As of now, his statement of “Let her live” has become the focal point of discussion, taking it away from Katrina’s physique to the issue of body shaming.

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‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?
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‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

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‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?
‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?
‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?
‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?
‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

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