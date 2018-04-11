Preeti Simoes, who has worked with Kapil Sharma in shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show' has alleged that the comedy star is getting suicidal thoughts. Speaking about their relationship, Preeti said that she has never heard him abuse in their 8 year-long relationship. She further added that she was shocked to hear Kapil talk about a woman in such condescending way.

Kapil Sharma’s former manager Neeti Simoes, who worked with him in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has written an open letter to the comedian sharing her thoughts on the recent controversy and his mental state. Taking to her Twitter account, Neeti, who happens to be Kapils’ ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes‘ sister, shared how under the influence of ‘friends’ and alcohol, the comedian is not seeking help from them. She also mentioned how Kapil had messaged them and even met them a couple of times for starting a new project. However, after their meeting, he didn’t get in touch again.

Neeti also mentioned how they feel helpless about his mental health and are willing to meet him but this time in the presence of media, their legal teams and the police, so there is no further miscommunication or false allegations. She added that they want to help him as they care for him even now. Kapil recently got into a Twitter spat with a senior journalist of an entertainment portal, wherein the former accused the latter of defaming him and causing damage to his reputation. In a legal notice that Kapil had posted, he had also blamed Preeti for leaking out information to the said journalist. Others around him blamed Preeti and Neeti for the comedian’s depression.

Clarifying her stand on the accusations laid against her, Preeti in her recent interview to TimesofIndia.com had said, ” More than hurt or upset, after reading about the allegations put on me, I am appalled at those who call themselves Kapil Sharma’s friends. Instead of taking care of him and getting him out of this mental state, they are trying to hide their failure by putting the blame on me. In the last 7 years, when Kapil was with me, he saw success and fame but his downfall came when I left a year ago. Those guys wanted me to leave Kapil, I did and the result is for everyone to see. If Kapil is in this state today, it is because they could not take care of him the way I did and now they are blaming me.”

