Lisa Haydon in Lakme Fashion week: Lakme Fashion Week 2019 has something new to showcase this time, as mommy to be Lisa Haydon fire the stage with her elegant catwalk flaunting her baby bump. The diva totally looks ravishing as ever by donning a rustic metallic long flowy gown with a high slit which made her look more sexy and appealing.

In the video, the model-turned-actress looks alluring in the metallic avatar and graced the ramp show with cricketer Hardik Pandya which raised the temperature of the show, no doubt the show was extraordinarily good as many celebs graced the stage with there ramp walk. No doubt the diva with her super confident catwalk left other celebs in shade.

Watch the video here:

The stunner in 2016 tied the knot with an entrepreneur Dino Lalvani after that she was blessed with a baby boy named Zack and now again she is a proud mommy to be. On the professional front the diva debuted in Bollywood with the film Aisha which was released in 2010 opposite Sonam Kapoor and after that she got many big-budget films in her kitties like Queens Shaukeens and Housefull 3 with these movies she proved that a model can be an ace actress with that she also appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film. No doubt the stunner proved that she has much more to showcase than beauty, with that the diva has a long way to go and sky is the only limit for her.

