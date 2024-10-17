Liam Payne Death: Singer’s Ex-Fiance Maya Henry Had Accused Him Of Repeatedly Contacting Her And Weaponizing His Fanbase Against Her

Henry expressed concern about Liam’s relentless attempts to communicate with her, questioning whether such behavior was normal. “He’ll email me... and not just me, but he’ll also blow up my mom’s phone. Does that sound like normal behavior to you?” she asked, highlighting her distress over the situation.

Maya Henry, Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée, has spoken out following the tragic death of the former One Direction star. In a statement to DailyMail.com, her representative stated that she is “understandably in shock” after learning of his passing at just 31 years old. The pair had a rocky relationship, with Henry recently making claims about obsessive contact from Payne.

Just days before Liam’s death, Henry, 23, reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to him. Her legal team told a publication that the letter was prompted by “new and troubling information.” Attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna are now representing her as the situation develops.

Earlier this month, Henry shared a TikTok video in which she alleged that Liam had exhibited obsessive behavior since their breakup. She claimed he continued to contact both her and her family, often using various phone numbers and even creating new iCloud accounts to reach her. “It’s always a new iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up, I think, ‘Here we go again,’” she said in the video.

Henry expressed concern about Liam’s relentless attempts to communicate with her, questioning whether such behavior was normal. “He’ll email me… and not just me, but he’ll also blow up my mom’s phone. Does that sound like normal behavior to you?” she asked, highlighting her distress over the situation.

Their relationship began in 2018 after Liam’s split from Cheryl Cole. He proposed to Maya in 2020, but they ended their engagement in April 2022 amid rumors of his infidelity.

Liam tragically died on October 16, 2024, after reportedly falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Witnesses confirmed the fall, but it remains uncertain whether it was accidental or intentional.