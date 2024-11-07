Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Liam Payne Death: Who Are 3 People Of Interest Detained In An Ongoing Investigation?

The Argentine National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the investigation remains active, describing Liam Payne’s death as a "doubtful death".

Liam Payne Death: Who Are 3 People Of Interest Detained In An Ongoing Investigation?

The tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne has prompted a full-scale investigation in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in the Palermo neighborhood. Following his death, Argentine authorities detained three individuals ‘of interest’, connected to the case, according to a report from ABC World News Tonight.

Who all have been detained?

Detained individuals include: two hotel workers who allegedly supplied drugs to Payne, and a friend whose home was raided and who was also detained. Authorities have been gathering information from security footage, electronic devices, and witness statements to reconstruct Payne’s final hours.

The Argentine National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the investigation remains active, describing Payne’s death as a “doubtful death” due to the uncertainties surrounding his final moments.

Although Payne’s toxicology report and injuries suggest he may have been unconscious during his fall, there is no evidence of a struggle or defensive wounds indicating outside interference.

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death

On October 16, hotel staff called 911 to report a guest’s erratic behavior and expressed concern that he might fall from his balcony. The caller described how the guest, later identified as Payne, was in a distressed state, seemingly under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Shortly after, Payne fell from the balcony, sustaining severe injuries that were fatal by the time emergency responders arrived.

According to a preliminary autopsy, Payne suffered “polytraumism,” or multiple traumatic injuries, as well as extensive internal and external hemorrhages in the head, chest, abdomen, and limbs. These injuries, particularly to his head, were declared incompatible with life, and medics confirmed his death on the spot.

A toxicology report released shortly after Payne’s death revealed multiple substances in his system, including “pink cocaine,” a recreational mix of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack. Officials also found narcotics and alcoholic beverages in Payne’s hotel room, supporting reports that he was under the influence when he fell.

Witness accounts and security footage have added complexity to the investigation. Two women reportedly spent time with Payne before his death but were not with him at the time of the incident. Questioned as key witnesses, they were not considered suspects. Authorities also reviewed footage showing Payne fainting and falling from the balcony, which some believe suggests he was unconscious rather than intentionally jumping.

Liam Payne was a ADDICT

Payne’s struggles with addiction were known to fans, as he publicly discussed his journey to sobriety in recent years. In July 2023, he shared on YouTube that he had completed 100 days of treatment and had been sober for several months.

ALSO READ: American Car Influencer Dies in High-Speed Crash Near JFK Airport

 

