Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s What Happened!

The autopsy process has been delayed due to uncertainty about some substances in Payne’s system, which appear to have been mixed with unknown agents.

Liam Payne, who passed away at 31 after a fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, had previously overdosed and required resuscitation at least once, according to multiple sources close to him. A source familiar with Payne from his days in One Direction revealed that the singer had overdosed several times in past years.

Friends and colleagues were reportedly “shocked” when Payne’s manager encouraged him to join Netflix’s “Building the Band” alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland shortly after completing a rehab program. Concerns were raised among Payne’s inner circle, who exchanged worried messages about his ability to participate, as he appeared unprepared for the demanding show.

In the months leading up to his passing, Payne had moved to Miami under the guidance of his new manager, who reportedly encouraged him to return to performing.

However, those close to him felt the move isolated him from his longstanding support network. Payne had also moved in with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, with whom he was discussing marriage and their future together. Cassidy, however, left Argentina just two days before Payne’s fatal accident.

The former One Direction star, who had struggled with addiction since the band’s hiatus in 2015, had recently been dropped by Universal, his record label, and his London-based publicist. The toxicology report after his passing indicated the presence of multiple substances, including what is believed to be pink cocaine, with ongoing tests to identify other substances in his system.

Filming for the Netflix show took place earlier in the year, and Payne kept in contact with Scherzinger, one of the original “X Factor” judges who helped form One Direction. Following his death, Scherzinger posted a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about Payne’s kindness and his passion for music.

It remains unclear if Netflix or the production team sought mental health or medical guidance before signing Payne onto the show. His body is still in Argentina as his father, Geoff Payne, awaits its repatriation to the UK for burial.

The autopsy process has been delayed due to uncertainty about some substances in Payne’s system, which appear to have been mixed with unknown agents.

ALSO READ: Is Gisele Bündchen Planning For A Home Birth For Her Third Child’s Arrival With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente?