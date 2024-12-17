Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

At the time of his death, Liam was visiting Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. She had left the city just days before the tragedy occurred. A few weeks earlier, the singer had attended Niall Horan's concert.

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

A witness who saw Liam Payne’s fatal fall is grappling with the trauma of the event. Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, tragically passed away at the age of 31 in October.

He fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Bret Watson, a fellow hotel guest, described being deeply affected by witnessing the heartbreaking incident.

Witness Account: “Haunted by the Memory”

Speaking in a clip from TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?, Bret recounted the moment. He explained, “I was meeting our wedding planner, and we had just gone up to our hotel room. While showing her the view from the window overlooking the pool, we saw Liam fall.”

Bret and his companions immediately rushed to their balcony. He continued, “When we looked down, we recognized Liam lying motionless on the ground, face-up. It was evident it was him.”

The witness shared how the shocking scene left a lasting impression saying, “Watching someone fall is devastating, but hearing the impact and witnessing the aftermath was even more haunting. It’s a memory that is burned into my brain, one I’m still trying to come to terms with.”

Liam Payne’s Final Days

At the time of his death, Liam was visiting Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. She had left the city just days before the tragedy occurred. A few weeks earlier, the singer had attended Niall Horan’s concert.

The incident took place on the afternoon of October 16. Liam was later laid to rest in a private ceremony in South East England on November 20. Authorities are investigating five suspects in connection with Liam’s death. Decisions on potential prosecutions are expected in the New Year.

