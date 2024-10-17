Liam Payne’s Untimely Death: 5 Facts You Probably Did Not Know About Former One Direction Member

Payne's solo career launched in May 2017 with the release of "Strip That Down," the lead single from his upcoming album. The track became a major hit, reaching number three on the UK Singles Chart and number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100, and achieving platinum status in both countries.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne passed away outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After One Direction went on hiatus, Payne signed a solo recording deal with Republic Records in North America.

His solo career launched in May 2017 with the release of “Strip That Down,” the lead single from his upcoming album. The track became a major hit, reaching number three on the UK Singles Chart and number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100, and achieving platinum status in both countries.

His debut album, LP1, was released in December 2019. Since the band’s hiatus, Payne has sold over 18 million singles and garnered more than 3.9 billion career streams in under three years.

Here are 5 facts you probably did not know about Liam Payne

Athletic Roots: Before pursuing music, Payne was actively involved in athletics, particularly long-distance running. He trained with the Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club and excelled in cross-country. For three consecutive years, Payne ranked among the top three 1500m runners in his age group in the UK. Athletics played a significant role in his life until his focus shifted to music.

Struggles with Kidney Issues: During his childhood, Payne battled a serious kidney condition that caused frequent health issues. He had a scarred and dysfunctional kidney, which led to him receiving 16 injections in his arm each morning and evening for several years to manage the pain. By his early teens, the kidney began functioning again, but the experience left a lasting impact on his resilience and outlook.

Turning to Boxing Due to Bullying: Payne faced bullying during his school years, which had a profound effect on him. At the age of 12, he took up boxing as a way to cope. The sport provided him with both physical and mental strength, helping him build confidence and deal with the challenges of adolescence and early fame.

First Solo Audition: Before joining One Direction, Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14, performing Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Although his performance impressed the judges, he was eliminated during the Boot Camp stage. Simon Cowell, however, recognized Payne’s potential and encouraged him to audition again in 2010, which eventually led to the formation of One Direction.

Music Production Career: In addition to singing, Payne had a passion for music production. Using the aliases “Big Payno” and “Payno,” he created remixes for various tracks, including those from One Direction and his former partner Cheryl Cole. He ventured into genres like EDM, working with renowned producers such as DJ Mustard and Juicy J, showcasing his versatility in the music industry beyond just performing.

ALSO READ: Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31