A year since Dharmendra’s passing away, Hema Malini has penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband by confessing how she still finds it difficult to live without him, just like a year ago. On his first death anniversary which falls on Tuesday, November 24, Hema Malini referred to Dharmendra as her “everything”, as well as life without him as being empty for her. In a heart-warming message posted on her social media page, the actor turned politician recalled the many years of marriage between them and Dharmendra’s place in her life.

“A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband – he was my everything – my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him,” she wrote.

Hema also recalled Dharmendra’s personality, describing him as a man whose goodness and affection touched everyone around him. Despite reaching the heights of success in the film industry, she said, he remained grounded and connected to his roots.

Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra through the teachings of Bhagavad Gita

In the same note, Hema mentioned The Bhagavad Gita and its doctrine that the soul is eternal and will be reborn. Yet, she admitted that even understanding this spiritual doctrine hasn’t made her feel any less lonely since her husband was no longer there.

“The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence,” Said Hema

Moreover, she thanked Dharmendra’s fans for keeping his memory alive and sending messages about how important he was to them.

When did Dharmendra die? A look at his family and legacy

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November 2025 at the age of 89. The actor’s demise put an end to his nearly sixty-year-long career during which he featured in iconic movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 and have two daughters named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. In addition to this, both the actors starred together in many movies, such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl.

A year after his passing, Hema’s anniversary message reflects the personal loss behind the public tributes to one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars.

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