Life in a metro: The year 2019 is going to full of big Bollywood debuts from Ananya Panday, Isabelle Kaif, Mohit Raina, Ahan Shetty and now joining the list is Karan Deol son of Sunny Deol. Karan Deol will be seen in 2019 release Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas which will also see Saher Bambaa making her big Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol directorial. The film started its shoot on May 18, 2017, and a hit track will be recreated which will see Karan Deol’s grandpa Dharmendra!

According to reports it is being said that Karan Deol has been spotted many times riding a metro like any regular guy to Andheri! The shoot starts early morning on most of the day and wraps up late evening. A source close to Karan said that it is much easy to travel in metro than to ride in the car as he can save a lot of time in traveling!

Talking about the movie where Karan will be making his big Bollywood debut is a romantic contemporary Hindi language movie, most of the shooting has been done in Manali. Apart from Manali and Mumbai, another chunk of the movie has also been shot in Delhi. However, it is not just Karan taking public transport even Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Sonam Kapoor were also spotted a few weeks back taking an auto to reach places for their movie promotions!

