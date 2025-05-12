Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite for Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla

Bollywood is bracing for a spooky laugh riot as the much-anticipated horror comedy Bhoot Bangla rolls into production — and the energy on set is already electric. Actor Jisshu U Sengupta gave fans a delightful behind-the-scenes treat, sharing a black-and-white selfie with none other than Khiladi Kumar himself, Akshay Kumar. The stars are all smiles, and the vibe is nothing short of “bhootni ke maze mein comedy ka tadka.” “Fun Times From The Sets Of #Bhootbangla,” Jisshu wrote, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

When Two Stars Collide: Jisshu and Akshay Light Up the Frame

It was a moment straight out of a buddy comedy — Jisshu and Akshay, mid-shoot, flashing wide grins in a monochrome selfie that screams blockbuster in the making. Shared on Instagram, the photo quickly captured the internet’s attention. Fans couldn’t get enough of the chemistry. “Fun Times From The Sets Of #Bhootbangla,” Jisshu captioned the post — short, sweet, and enough to stir up excitement.

Earlier in January, the ever-elegant Tabu jumped on the BTS bandwagon. The actress posted a radiant selfie from her vanity van, posing with her crew at the end of a shooting schedule. “End of schedule wala pose,” she captioned the cheerful photo, which oozed warmth and wrapped-up energy. It marked the beginning of what fans hope will be a grand on-screen return with Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan + Akshay = Comic Gold Returns

Director Priyadarshan returns to his laugh-out-loud roots with Bhoot Bangla, reuniting with Akshay Kumar after years. The duo, known for iconic hits like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, promises to deliver another rollercoaster of madness, ghosts, and gags. Their cinematic chemistry is legendary — and the buzz says they’re about to recreate the magic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Reunion 25 Years in the Making: Akshay & Tabu Together Again

Hold onto your nostalgia! After a whopping 25 years, Akshay Kumar and Tabu share screen space once more, their last outing being the beloved classic Hera Pheri. Fans can expect fireworks as these two powerhouse performers reunite in a fresh, spooky avatar.

Big Names, Big Banner, Big Bang

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, alongside Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Bhoot Bangla packs a powerhouse production team. With a stellar cast including Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, this horror-comedy is slated to haunt theatres — with laughter — on April 2, 2026.

Instagram Glimpses Straight from the Set:

Jisshu U Sengupta’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jisshu U Sengupta (@senguptajisshu)

Tabu’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Also Read: I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song