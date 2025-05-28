‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

Global pop star Ed Sheeran has given Indian fans another reason to love him. In a fun and heartwarming new video shared on Instagram, the British singer is seen fully embracing the local culture—riding in an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Telangana while teasing his next song.

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran, known for his deep love for India, is set to return in 2025 for his biggest-ever tour across six cities.

The video has quickly gone viral, not just because of where he is, but for how he blended local flavors into his music—literally. Sheeran even sings a line in Punjabi, a move that delighted desi fans and sparked waves of excitement across social media.

Riding Through India… in an Auto-Rickshaw!

In the video, Sheeran is seen cruising in an auto-rickshaw, smiling, waving at locals, and clearly enjoying the ride. The setup is shot in a first-person view, with the camera strapped to his chest, offering a close-up look at his journey through the bustling streets of Telangana. One rickshaw in the background confirms the location with a Telangana registration plate.

As the video plays, a snippet from his new song “Sapphire”—part of his upcoming album Play—can be heard in the background. The caption read, “Riding around the streets of India missing high fives. Sapphire out June 5th, 8:30am ET / 1.30pm BST / 6pm IST.”

The playful energy, the choice of transport, and the local vibes immediately caught the attention of his fans, especially those in India who felt a sense of connection seeing their streets and culture featured so naturally.

A Punjabi Surprise That Stole the Show

But what really took everyone by surprise was when Ed sang a line in Punjabi.

The English part of the lyrics goes, “Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire! Touching on your body, while you’re pushing on me. Don’t you end the party, I could do this all week. We’ll be dancing till the morning, go to bed, we won’t sleep.”

And then suddenly, he drops the Punjabi line, “Cham cham chamke sitare wargi. Sapphire!”

It’s short, but powerful. According to reports, singer Arijit Singh gave Ed a hand with the Punjabi lyrics, making the cross-cultural moment even more special.

Fans Go Wild in the Comments

It didn’t take long for Sheeran’s Indian fans to flood the comments section with love, jokes, and high praise. The energy was pure excitement, and many believe the song is going to be a massive hit.

One fan commented, “This is gonna be THE SONG of the Year.” Another wrote, “So excited for this! Sounds amazing.” And someone humorously added, “Someone please give him an Aadhar card already.” Other fans chimed in with comments like, “In love with this song already!! Can’t wait.” “Ed became more Indian than Indians.” Clearly, Ed’s little nod to Indian culture struck the right chord with his audience.

A Star Who Knows How to Connect

Ed Sheeran’s visit to India earlier this year wasn’t just about the music. He performed across several cities—Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong—as part of his Mathematics Tour, which kicked off in January and wrapped up in February 2025.

He was seen hanging out with Bollywood celebs, playing cricket with school kids, and soaking up local experiences wherever he went. Now, with “Sapphire,” he’s taken that connection one step further—blending his sound with Indian elements in a way that feels fun and respectful.

With the song set to release on June 5, fans are eagerly waiting to hear the full version and see what other surprises might be in store. And if the teaser is any hint, “Sapphire” might just become India’s new favorite anthem.