After announcing her pregnancy, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is busy dropping back to back adorable pictures on her Instagram account. After mesmerising her fans with a cute ‘parents-to-be’ post, Neha has now come up with another photo that has been doing the rounds on Internet lately. In the new photo, we can see Neha Dhupia enjoying the Lust Stories’ reunion party with one extra member. In the picture, we can see actors Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and ace filmmaker Karan Johar all smile to the camera. The photo is too cute to miss and we bet it will definitely make your day.

In just a couple of hours, the photo has garnered over 23, 781 likes while comment section is filling up with blesses for the mom-to-be. In the photo, Neha looks too cute while pointing towards her baby bump. Besides her, Kiara, Vicky and Karan are making the picture a perfect one. Here’s take a look at the photo:

Aren’t they all looking adorable together? Meanwhile, parents-to-be Neha and Angad Bedi are catching a lot of attention lately. Recently, both of them walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 and grabbed a wide range of headlines.

