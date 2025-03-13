Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

The organization accused him of spreading misinformation and aligning with harmful rhetoric. “It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid,” the statement read.

Rapper Lil Yachty sparked controversy during his appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube show, Feeding Starving Celebrities, where he claimed that Black Lives Matter (BLM) was “literally a scam.”

The conversation began when Blackwell asked him about his charitable donations over the past two years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When she specifically inquired whether he had contributed to BLM, Yachty hesitated before responding. “BLM is a scam,” he said, shocking the host.

Lil Yachty says Black Lives Matter was a SCAM during a cooking show with Quenlin Blackwell: Advertisement · Scroll to continue “BLM is a scam… BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions.” pic.twitter.com/stHoVReAhh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 12, 2025

BLM’s Mansion Purchase Raises Questions

Yachty elaborated on his statement, pointing to reports that BLM leaders had misused donations. He referenced the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s (BLMGNF) controversial purchase of a $6 million mansion in California in October 2020.

The organization faced backlash in 2022 after New York Magazine revealed the acquisition, sparking debates about financial transparency within BLM.

Host Defends BLM, Yachty Stands Firm

Blackwell, who identifies as African-American, challenged Yachty’s statement, asserting that she cares deeply about the Black community. “I’m literally the most pro-Black person in this room,” she argued.

Yachty, however, maintained his stance, implying that those unaware of the financial controversies surrounding BLM were uninformed.

Following Yachty’s remarks, BLMGNF issued a statement condemning his comments.

The organization accused him of spreading misinformation and aligning with harmful rhetoric. “It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid,” the statement read.

BLM defended its work, highlighting its support for Black families affected by police violence and its efforts in community building. “The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter—it’s selling out your people for clout,” the organization added.

BLM’s Financial Controversy and Public Scrutiny

BLM has faced scrutiny for its financial decisions, with critics questioning how donation funds have been allocated. In response to the mansion controversy, BLMGNF claimed the property was meant to serve as a creative space for Black artists and activists.

However, reports about the organization’s spending have fueled skepticism, leading some, like Yachty, to criticize its financial transparency.

Yachty’s remarks have reignited discussions about BLM’s financial management and the broader issue of accountability in activist organizations. While some support his criticism, others argue that the rapper’s comments undermine a movement that has played a crucial role in advocating for racial justice.

The debate surrounding BLM’s leadership and funding continues, with opinions sharply divided.