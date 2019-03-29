YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman wraps up issues of mental health, bisexuality in new rap video: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has once again shaken the Internet with her exclusive video. The video, a must watch, features some popular Bollywood songs that have been turned into rap songs by Lilly. Well, this just doesn’t sum up what the YouTuber has done in her new project. The video covers a number of issues prevailing in society starting from standard set for women, mental health, body positivity to bisexuality among others. The video requires an admittance that it is more than just a usual fun video but actually wraps up some of the key problems that the youngsters have been facing in their daily lives.
Lilly has turned three Bollywood songs — Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey — into an exceptional piece of rap. It has not been too long since the video has been posted on YouTube and it had already garnered over 785k views. Over 124k people have already given a thumbs up to the video and the comment section is already jammed with the compliments to the lady.
Watch the full video here:
Lilly has also shared the links to the video on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Several celebrities have applauded Lilly’s video and first among others to praise the video were Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who has retweeted the video via his official twitter handle.
Apart from that, several Twitter users have reacted on the video titled ‘
Lilly recent made headlines after she became the only woman and LGBTQ person to host a late-night show on a major network. The show — A Little Late With Lilly Singh — will debut in September. It will air in Carson Daly’s slot on weeknights at 1.35am. Lilly is a Candian YouTuber who has more than 14 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.
