YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman wraps up issues of mental health, bisexuality in new rap video: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has once again shaken the Internet with her exclusive video. The video, a must watch, features some popular Bollywood songs that have been turned into rap songs by Lilly. Well, this just doesn't sum up what the YouTuber has done in her new project.

YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman wraps up issues of mental health, bisexuality in new rap video: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has once again shaken the Internet with her exclusive video. The video, a must watch, features some popular Bollywood songs that have been turned into rap songs by Lilly. Well, this just doesn’t sum up what the YouTuber has done in her new project. The video covers a number of issues prevailing in society starting from standard set for women, mental health, body positivity to bisexuality among others. The video requires an admittance that it is more than just a usual fun video but actually wraps up some of the key problems that the youngsters have been facing in their daily lives.

Lilly has turned three Bollywood songs — Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, All Izz Well and Aankh Marey — into an exceptional piece of rap. It has not been too long since the video has been posted on YouTube and it had already garnered over 785k views. Over 124k people have already given a thumbs up to the video and the comment section is already jammed with the compliments to the lady.

Watch the full video here:

Lilly has also shared the links to the video on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Several celebrities have applauded Lilly’s video and first among others to praise the video were Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who has retweeted the video via his official twitter handle.

This is so freakinnnn cool watch it now https://t.co/LGgOMKvi4y — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 29, 2019

Apart from that, several Twitter users have reacted on the video titled ‘ If Bollywood Songs Were Rap’. Here are some of the eye-catching responses to the video, take a look:

The work that went into this was bananas.. green and yellow!! Proud of @IISuperwomanII and the Team for pulling it off.. Let’s do our part and spread this around the word!!https://t.co/gJGrgAw427 RT RT RT!!!! — Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) March 29, 2019

this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you're a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ — 𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓿𝓲𝓴𝓪 ♡ (@singhxstark) March 28, 2019

Lilly recent made headlines after she became the only woman and LGBTQ person to host a late-night show on a major network. The show — A Little Late With Lilly Singh — will debut in September. It will air in Carson Daly’s slot on weeknights at 1.35am. Lilly is a Candian YouTuber who has more than 14 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

It’s official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show… A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful. ❤️ Thank you @jimmyfallon @sethmeyers pic.twitter.com/h44HoPRtel — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 15, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More