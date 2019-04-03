Lin Laishram sexy photos: The international model and actor has featured in many Bollywood movies such as Shah Rukh Khan's multi starrer Om Shanti Om, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan starrer Rangoon, and even in Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom. Take a look at some of her hottest pictures inside.

Lin Laishram sexy photos: Model, actress, and entrepreneur Lin Laishram also known as Linthoingambi Laishram started her modeling career at premier fashion event like wills Fashion week, New York Bridal week and TVC’s in India. She also first made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s multi starrer film Om Shanti Om. However, she didn’t bag recognition until national award winning movie Mary Kom where she played the role of Bem Bem. The ever so gorgeous model represented her state in mIss Northeast and also was the first runners up in 2008 held in Shillong.

She further on even went on to participate in the reality Tv show Kingfisher calendar Girl where she won many hearts with her exotic bikini body and her athletic body. Lin Laishram is also the first ever Manipur model who wore a bikini on national television! However, it made a lot of controversies in her hometown.

Lin Laishram started her career in 2007 with a cameo role in Om Shanti Om and after that, she was seen in five back to back movies such as Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Mary Kom, Umrika, and Rangoon. Rangoon was a romantic drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj starring Kangana; Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

One another such interesting fact about the international model is that she is a trained archer from tata Archery in Jamshedpur which has produced many Olympians such as Deepika Kumari, Reena Kumari, and she was also the Junior National Champion in 1998. On the entrepreneurial side, Lin Laishram has a jewelry line called Shampoo Sana which started in March 2107.

