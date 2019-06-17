Lisa Haydon birthday: Manali Trance star turns 32 today so on her birthday take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here. Apart from being a singer, model and an actress she has also featured in web series titles The Trip and is also a telviosn reality show judge and host- India's Top Model.

Lisa Haydon birthday: Lisa Haydon who is popularly known for her role as Vijaylakshmi in Kangana Rabut starrer Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns a year older today. The thirty-two-year-old star Lisa Haydon is an Australian model, a television host as well as an actor who predominantly works in Hindi industry.

The diva started her acting career nine years back in 2010 with Aisha where she played teh role of Aarti Menon, followed by Rascals, Telugu movie Racha but bagged recognition in 2014 with the hit movie, Queen. And since then the intenrt sensation has a fan following of more than 1 million and her photos go viral in just mere seconds.

Apart from being a television host and an actress, the diva has also featured in The Trip, Bindass web series as Shonali which was one of the hit TRP shows and bagged her more recognition in 2016-2017.

As the diva turns 32 today, let’s take a look at her bikini-clad body here:

The ever so stunning Lisa Haydon is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has worked with Shiamak Davar for five years! She has also featured in many magazines shoots such as- Harper’s bazaar Grazia India, Cosmopolitan magazine, Elle, Verve, Vogue India, Femina India, FHM magazine, Hello! magazine, and L’Officiel.

Some of her other movies are- The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Housefull 3, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On the work front, Lisa has no movies or shows lined up at the moment. Take a look at some of her photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App