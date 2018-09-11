Lisa Haydon always surprised her fans with a bit of her craziness. She never shies away from posing naked to the camera and several times has set the Internet on fire with her too hot to handle photos. And like always, Lisa is once again making the headlines with her new photo that is a bit quirky for all those who are not aware of Lisa's bold side.

When it comes to proving her boldness, only a few can challenge Lisa Haydon – a model, designer and an actor. From her ravishing wedding to her glamorous pregnancy, Lisa Haydon always surprised her fans with a bit of her craziness. She never shies away from posing naked to the camera and several times has set the Internet on fire with her too hot to handle photos. And like always, Lisa is once again making the headlines with her new photo that is a bit quirky for all those who are not aware of Lisa’s bold side.

When you first look at the photo, it is like WHAAAAT? But then you simply can’t take your eyes off. It seems that Lisa is inspired by Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and trying to recreate the idea in the photoshoot which we think is “Toiletsutra”, an amalgamation of Toilet and Kamasutra. Jokes apart, Lisa still maintains to look striking and her contagious smile is unmissable. In the picture, the diva is holding a magazine and the way she is posing, it is too difficult to take our eyes off. Let’s keep the talking aside and take a look at the photo:

The picture has been shared by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani from his calendar series. The picture belongs to 2016 celebrity calendar when Lisa was not turned blonde. Meanwhile, here are some other pictures to prove that Lisa is bold and unapologetic of whatever she does.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More