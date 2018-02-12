She’s hot, She’s sexy, she’s beautiful, she is none other than one of India’s hottest supermodel and actor Lisa Haydon. Lisa might not rule the box office as of yet but she definitely rules the hearts of millions with just her breathtaking looks. Just at the age of 18, the diva made her debut into the modelling industry. With her impeccable style and persona, it didn’t take her long to grab almost all the major fashion awards in the country. In 2010, Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha and garnered wide recognition as the best supporting actress.
Later, Lisa Haydon carved out a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with films like Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from her acting ventures in Bollywood, she is also a judge and a host on MTV’s India’s Next Top Model and has featured in the successful web series ‘The Trip’ on Bindass. With more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva is no less than a social media sensation. From her hot and sizzling bikini photos to latest photoshoots, Lisa has kept her fans hooked to her ethereal beauty.
On the personal front, Lisa Haydon married her long time boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and welcomed their beautiful baby boy Zack in May 2017. It didn’t take too long for Lisa to shed those extra kilos and soon made her comeback taking her fans with a surprising shock.
Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lisa Haydon: