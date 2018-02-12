She’s hot, She’s sexy, she’s beautiful, she is none other than one of India’s hottest supermodel and actor Lisa Haydon. Lisa might not rule the box office as of yet but she definitely rules the hearts of millions with just her breathtaking looks. Just at the age of 18, the diva made her debut into the modelling industry. With her impeccable style and persona, it didn’t take her long to grab almost all the major fashion awards in the country. In 2010, Lisa made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha and garnered wide recognition as the best supporting actress.

Later, Lisa Haydon carved out a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with films like Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from her acting ventures in Bollywood, she is also a judge and a host on MTV’s India’s Next Top Model and has featured in the successful web series ‘The Trip’ on Bindass. With more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva is no less than a social media sensation. From her hot and sizzling bikini photos to latest photoshoots, Lisa has kept her fans hooked to her ethereal beauty.

On the personal front, Lisa Haydon married her long time boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and welcomed their beautiful baby boy Zack in May 2017. It didn’t take too long for Lisa to shed those extra kilos and soon made her comeback taking her fans with a surprising shock.

Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lisa Haydon:

Lisa Haydon mesmerises her fans with her sexy daring makeover.
Hot and Sexy Lisa Haydon looks breathtaking as she dazzles in her emerald jewels.
Super Hot Lisa Haydon flaunts her bikini body.
Lisa Haydon shocked the nation with her hot and sexy pregnancy announcement.
Lisa Haydon bares it all in a sexy backless dress.
Super hot Lisa Haydon looks fresh as a daisy in a white dress.
Make way for the hottest fashion diva in the town-Lisa Haydon.
Lisa Haydon looks hot as she enjoys a nice dip at the pool.
Lisa Haydon strikes a hot pose in a swimming pool.
The Oh-so-hot Lisa Haydon charms her way into our hearts.
Lisa Haydon takes our breaths away with her super sexy supermodel avatar.
Hot and sexy Lisa Haydon knows how to ace her modelling game. 
Beauty queen Lisa Haydon shares a sexy selfie with her fans.
Lisa Haydon soaks in the hot sun in a dazzling black bikini.

💋

💫

❤️🌊

Previously on Lost

#tb #troublemaker

Another from @lofficielindia by @taras84 muh by @loveleen_ramchandani

No shoes no shirt no problems

How to hijack a dingy 🚣🏽⚓️

#tbt with @adrianivan84 #sttropez

#andthenwestretched ☺@diva.dhawan

#AmfarParis

Embrace #TheEternalShine @niravmodijewels

Love my new pair of @clarksindia #Trigenicflex

Wake n' bake 🌞🌞

