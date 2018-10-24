Lisa Haydon photos: Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon is stealing all the compliments with her latest Instagram post. In the photo shared this morning, Lisa is all smiles in the photo. Donning a white bikini, Lisa can be seen taking a stroll at the beach looking absolutely astonishing. Her fans along with her friends from the film industry are showering compliments in the comment section of the photo.

With a sweltering hot body and supermodel persona, Lisa Haydon is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. Be it small screen or the silver screen, the actor never misses a chance to turn heads and make the fans go gaga over her. As she currently takes some time off her busy schedule for a short vacation to let her hair down, the diva took to her official Instagram account on October 22 to share her latest photo.

Donning a stunning white bikini, Lisa is all smiles as she takes a stroll at the beach. With blue sky and clear waters, everything about the photo is absolutely perfect and double-tap worthy. Needless to say, Lisa’s smoking hot body and washboard abs is giving major fitness goals and soaring temperatures.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered more than 23K views and the count seems unstoppable. After sharing the photo, her millions of fans along with her friends from the film industry started showering compliments in the comment section. While celebrity photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar stated that it is illegal to be this amazing, Shibani Dandekar called her insane and added fire emojis.

Workwise, Lisa has starred in films like Queen, Housefull 3, Aisha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more. With this, she was the host and judge of India’s Next Top Model and Top Model India. The actor made the buzz with her stint in Bindass’s web-series The Trip.

