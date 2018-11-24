Lisa Haydon is undoubtedly among the sexiest mothers alive on earth. The model-cum-actor has recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle and believe us that you just can't afford to miss it. The diva is surely giving all the mothers out there some major fitness goals and well she surely is nailing it too.

Can't get your gymwear right? Here's something you can learn from former Kingfisher Calendar girl

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor keeps sharing the details from he personal and private life on Instagram with fans. Well, her fans love the fact about her too and keep sharing their remarks with the actor in the comment section. Now, the actor has shared a new photo on her Instagram handle and it has already started Instagram users go into a frenzy. In a black sportswear, Lisa looks drop-dead gorgeous. Above all this, the way she is striking the pose to the camera is making it harder for us to take our eyes off.

Isn’t she looking just sultry? The picture has already garnered over thousands of like while the comment section is flooding up with compliments for the actor. Also, it is not Lisa’s only picture that has been driving 1.3 million of her fans crazy. Here we have chosen some of the best pictures from her Instagram profile that we think will surely drive you crazy.

