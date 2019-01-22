Lisa Haydon Instagram photos: Famous model Lisa Haydon, a very popular figure on Instagram posted a photo lately, in which she was seen wearing a very hotred and white bikini. There are innumerable photos on her Instagram page, which are too hot to avoid. For more, see below posts and photos of model and a beautiful mother Lisa Haydon.

Lisa Haydon is way too sexy and we can't avoid her

Lisa Haydon Instagram photos: Model, actress and TV presenter Lisa Haydon has always managed to win hearts, not only on social media but also among stars and celebrities for her work. The diva has gained immense popularity when she shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut in Queen, a comedy-drama which was nominated for best films at the Filmfare as well. Coming back to Lisa’s social media, the beautiful mother is way too popular on Instagram and has a huge fan following

In the below photo, the hottie is seen in a red and white bikini, which was taken possibly by one of her close confidants while she was having a gala time at the beach. To all those who just know Lisa as a model and a model, this beauty is also a travel bug. She recently shared photos with her kid while she was on a trek. Isn’t that super cool? Indeed, it is!

Lisa recently got hitched to Dino Lalvani and announced her pregnancy. Following which the beauty gave birth to a beautiful boy named Zack. The diva has been a popular face for many magazines such as Vogue India, Femina India, Hello( India), FHM magazine and many others. She was also awarded Vogue beauty award for best breakthrough.

