Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon, who has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has set the Internet on fire after she posted a stunning photo in a black bikini on her Instagram account.

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos which she has been lately sharing on her Instagram account. The actress, who is known for her sexy figure and the hot body has taken social media by storm after she posted a photo of herself in a sexy in the pool and her sexy curves, toned legs and flawless skin is what is driving fans crazy. The former fashion designer’s sexy photos have gone viral on the Internet.

Lisa Haydon was a very successful supermodel who made her big Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha in which she garnered a lot of appreciation for the role. She later featured in a number of films such as Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also won the award for the Best Supporting Actress for her amazing performance in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen.

🌅 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Aug 11, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

🧜‍♀️feelssss A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Sharing the sexy photo on her Instagram account, Lisa also wrote a very interesting caption saying that the ocean is everything she wants to be, such as beautiful, mysterious, wild and free. Lisa Haydon is married to Dina Lalvani.

They got hitched in a beach wedding in Phuket back in 2016. Lisa and Dino welcomed their first child Zack in May 2016. Apart from modelling, fashion designing and acting, Lisa is also a co-host on India’s Next Top Model.

Lisa Hayden previously shared a similar photo in which she was chilling in the pool wearing a sexy yellow monokini and even that photo had taken the Internet by storm and was shared by Lisa’s fan pages. She has a huge fan following on social media and thanks to the sexy and sultry photos she keeps sharing on her Instagram account she has now become a social media sensation too!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More