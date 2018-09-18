Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni are now proud parents to two daughters whom they have named them Sufi and Soleil. Lisa Ray took it to social media and announced one of the most beautiful news of her life to the world. The actress had two beautiful daughters via surrogacy. Taking it to her Instagram page, Lisa Ray posted an adorable photo of her two daughters. Sharing it in the front of the world, Lisa wrote a quote saying, “You feel it. You write about it. Meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil born June 22nd. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world.” 

Lisa Ray posted a number of photos of her daughters and also shared the excerpts from her latest interview given to an English publication. Speaking to Bombay Times in the interview, Lisa Ray shared her thoughts about surrogacy and said that she wanted her story to reveal to the world and remove the stigma attached to it.

Via @bombaytimes: ‘The actress says she wanted to share her story to clear the myths around surrogacy. “I wanted to share our struggles and triumph. Having been open about my cancer journey and receiving so much unconditional support, sharing this moment of happiness feels right. Hopefully, our story can give hope to others who are struggling to have kids. Life throws you both challenges and miracles, and I’m unspeakably grateful for my miracle daughters,” she said. So, what plans does she have for her girls in future? “I will teach my girls to be resilient, strong, open, and that they can achieve anything they set their hearts on. There are no boundaries, except the ones in our minds and children have no idea of what they can and cannot achieve. Bringing up the next generation to be kind is the greatest chance we have for a better future. I can’t resist whispering in their tiny ears — ‘The Future is Female’,” she asserted.’ Images @aligphoto MUH @jomakeupartist PR manager @bazinga_ent

Speaking about surrogacy, Lisa Ray said that people stories about surrogacy can add some hope to those who are struggling to have kids. Lisa Ray daughters were born on June 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia. The couple has named them Sufi which means the mystic and Soleil represents the Sun in French. 

Piglet: How do you spell love? Pooh: you don’t spell it. You feel it. -AA Milne To this, most beloved quote I would add: ‘You feel it. You write about it.’ Meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil born June 22nd. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world. So much gratitude to the team @bazaarindia (Komal Sharma and Sitara) and in particular @nonitakalra for providing a sensitive platform for my writing. The September issue is on stands now. Hope you get a chance to read it. ‘I’m no longer ending at the limits of my skin. Where do I end and where do I begin?’ More to come with @bazaarindia down the line. Right now I’m in the middle of a feed and perfecting my one handed typing. Image of Sufi and Soleil @dinophotography_georgia via @bazaarindia

Speaking about her life and her inability to carry children herself, Lisa Ray said that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009 after which she couldn’t have carry children herself. She will have to be on a lifelong dose of medicine.

Via @bombaytimes: ‘Lisa narrated the tough and, at times, frustrating journey they had to undertake, “We hired an agency to help, had an unsuccessful attempt in Mexico, and spent a lot of money, emotional resources and sleepless nights. But as a cancer survivor, I firmly believe in overcoming the odds. And with my husband and a few close friends’ support, we hoped for the best. Finally, we settled on Georgia, where the surrogacy process is legal, transparent, regulated and overall beneficial for both sides. We relocated to Tbilisi for a few months for the birth.” The actress believes that she has successfully buried her old views that having kids would slow her down. Talking about her husband’s role in their journey, she said, “My husband and I are becoming parents in our mid-40s, which is also unconventional, but the right time for us. I love to see Jason with them, growing into his new role as a father, holding them, changing diapers, with a burp cloth I got him, which is embroidered with ‘Men Who Change Diapers, Change the World’.” Images @aligphoto MUH @jomakeupartist PR manager @bazinga_ent

Lisa Ray added that technology has availed new possibilities for having children. Lisa added that she and her husband decided to opt for surrogacy after consultations.

