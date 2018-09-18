Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni are now proud parents to two daughters whom they have named them Sufi and Soleil. Lisa Ray took it to social media and announced one of the most beautiful news of her life to the world. Sharing photos of her daughters on Instagram, Lisa wrote meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world.

Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni are now proud parents to two daughters whom they have named them Sufi and Soleil. Lisa Ray took it to social media and announced one of the most beautiful news of her life to the world. The actress had two beautiful daughters via surrogacy. Taking it to her Instagram page, Lisa Ray posted an adorable photo of her two daughters. Sharing it in the front of the world, Lisa wrote a quote saying, “You feel it. You write about it. Meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil born June 22nd. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world.”

Lisa Ray posted a number of photos of her daughters and also shared the excerpts from her latest interview given to an English publication. Speaking to Bombay Times in the interview, Lisa Ray shared her thoughts about surrogacy and said that she wanted her story to reveal to the world and remove the stigma attached to it.

Speaking about surrogacy, Lisa Ray said that people stories about surrogacy can add some hope to those who are struggling to have kids. Lisa Ray daughters were born on June 22 in Tbilisi, Georgia. The couple has named them Sufi which means the mystic and Soleil represents the Sun in French.

Speaking about her life and her inability to carry children herself, Lisa Ray said that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009 after which she couldn’t have carry children herself. She will have to be on a lifelong dose of medicine.

Lisa Ray added that technology has availed new possibilities for having children. Lisa added that she and her husband decided to opt for surrogacy after consultations.

